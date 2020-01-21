Excessive algae blooms put Lake Springfield on impaired waters list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — Algae levels significantly higher than EPA limits have put Lake Springfield on the state’s “impaired waters” list for the first time.

A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said the algae levels so far don’t pose a threat to human activity on the lake, like fishing, canoeing or stand-up paddleboarding.

But the algae can harm aquatic life in the lake, which was formed when City Utilities dammed the James River in the early 1950s to provide cooling water for its adjacent power plant.

DNR has been measuring the level of chlorophyll – the green coloring in algae – in recent years to see if it exceeds the federal limit of 15 micrograms per liter of water.

The threat of algae in Lake Springfield

