Ex-Rogersville teacher sentenced to prison time for child porn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (News-Leader) — A former Logan-Rogersville High School teacher was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison on a federal child porn charge.

Matthew McCroskey, 51, was sentenced to the prison time, followed by 15 years of supervised release at a hearing in front of Judge Doug Harpool.

McCroskey admitted that he searched out and downloaded child porn from the internet and then categorized the images in files on his computer.

Federal prosecutors say they found 96 images and one video on McCroskey’s computer that were clearly child porn in addition to 29,000 images that were classified as “age difficult” where investigators couldn’t say definitively whether or not they depicted minors.

