Ex-priest charged with sex assault against child in 1989

by: The Associated Press

DITTMER, Mo. (AP) – A former Catholic priest has been arrested at a Missouri facility that provides a home for disgraced clergy, accused of sexually assaulting a child in North Texas 31 years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 78-year-old Richard Thomas Brown was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued by Dallas police.

Brown is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest occurred at the Vianney Renewal Center in Dittmer.

Last year, the Dallas Catholic Diocese named Brown on a list of 31 credibly accused priests. He served at least five churches in North Texas before being removed as a priest in 2002.

