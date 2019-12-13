Ex-Hillcrest High principal sues Springfield district, alleges discrimination

HILLCREST, MO. (news-leader) — The former principal of Hillcrest High School filed a lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools, alleging he was targeted for removal because of his age.

Garry Moore, 61, was hired to lead the district’s northernmost high school in 2012 and received positive reviews until 2018.

In the suit filed Wednesday, Moore alleged that in the middle of the 2018-19 school year, he was repeatedly criticized.

Moore said immediate supervisors — primarily Shane Dublin, the executive director of secondary learning — alleged he lacked enthusiasm, energy and commitment. He said, in the suit, that he asked Dublin if age was a factor in the criticism.

The News-Leader reached out to the district for a response to the suit. Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, responded.

To read the rest of the article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.