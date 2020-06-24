Ex-Harrisonville teacher charged with student sexual contact

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A former teacher and coach are facing five counts of sexual contact with a student in the Harrisonville school district.

Harrisonville police said Wednesday a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joseph Dahman, who is the son of the district’s former superintendent.

Public records released earlier this year showed the district paid a total of $4 million to settle two lawsuits accusing Dahman of having sexual relationships with two students.

Dahman resigned in 2017 after he was put on leave when the investigation began.

His father, Frank Dahman, resigned the next year after being put on leave with no public explanation.