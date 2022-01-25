“Everybody Can Play”: All-inclusive park coming to Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — A new playground is coming to Ozark, Missouri this summer. The city says it’s excited about this special place in Ozark where everyone can play.

The all-inclusive playground will have an ADA-accessible swing engineered to secure children with mobility limitations. There will also be a section of the play structure designed for those in wheelchairs.

Sitting and standing activities will be all over the park as well as play area flooring designed with mobility devices in mind.

The city says thank you to its sponsors for making the all-inclusive park a reality.