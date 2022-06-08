EVERTON, Mo. – A boil order in Everton, Mo has been lifted as of Wednesday, June 8.
The boil order was issued on Friday, June 3 and all residents were encouraged to boil all water used for cooking and drinking due to a well malfunction.
by: Emilee Kuschel
