Event in Springfield will cause many road closures on June 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic impacts are to be expected due to a permitted event planned on Park Central Square starting at 2 p.m. until as late as 7 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department say they will be closing the following roads:

Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue

McDaniel Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue

Park Central Square

South Street from Park Central Square to McDaniel Street

Park Central West to Patton Avenue

Park Central East and St. Louis Street to Kimbrough Avenue

Kimbrough Avenue over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Chestnut Expressway

Chestnut Expressway to Boonville Avenue

Boonville Avenue from Chestnut to Park Central Square

Roads will reopen by 7 p.m. when the event ends.