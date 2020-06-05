Event in Springfield will cause many road closures on June 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic impacts are to be expected due to a permitted event planned on Park Central Square starting at 2 p.m. until as late as 7 p.m.
The Springfield Police Department say they will be closing the following roads:
- Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue
- McDaniel Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue
- Park Central Square
- South Street from Park Central Square to McDaniel Street
- Park Central West to Patton Avenue
- Park Central East and St. Louis Street to Kimbrough Avenue
- Kimbrough Avenue over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Chestnut Expressway
- Chestnut Expressway to Boonville Avenue
- Boonville Avenue from Chestnut to Park Central Square
Roads will reopen by 7 p.m. when the event ends.