Event in Springfield will cause many road closures on June 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic impacts are to be expected due to a permitted event planned on Park Central Square starting at 2 p.m. until as late as 7 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department say they will be closing the following roads:

  • Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue
  • McDaniel Street between Jefferson Avenue and Campbell Avenue
  • Park Central Square
  • South Street from Park Central Square to McDaniel Street
  • Park Central West to Patton Avenue
  • Park Central East and St. Louis Street to Kimbrough Avenue
  • Kimbrough Avenue over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Chestnut Expressway
  • Chestnut Expressway to Boonville Avenue
  • Boonville Avenue from Chestnut to Park Central Square

Roads will reopen by 7 p.m. when the event ends.

