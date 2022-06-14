SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Evangel University will be receiving a $10 million gift that will help fund a new arena, field house, and other improvements around campus.

The University’s President announced Tuesday that the Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and Mardel will make gift Evangel with the largest donation in its 67-year history. The $10 million will help kick off a construction campaign that will ultimately add up to $22 million.

“We thank the Greens for their landmark contribution,” said University President Dr. Mike Rakes in a news release. “This gift fuels growing momentum as we expand the university’s footprint to raise up Spirit-driven students full of compassion with the skills to innovate in every vocation. This investment is the spark needed to continue transforming the student experience and move the university into the future.”

Rakes was chosen as Evangel University’s president in 2021. He said it’s one of his top priorities to give students a better experience.

Once the construction campaign is fully funded, the money will go toward four main projects:

A complete renovation of a residence hall

A new arena for basketball and volleyball games as well as concerts, chapel and other activities

A new field house that will be home to Evangel’s football program and other athletic offices and facilities

A new intramural field

The university said in a news release that it will announce details about the planned projects soon.