Evangel University students begin moving into residence halls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel University is staggering its opening of six residence halls for EU launch.

New out-of-state residents are arriving on August 18 and returning students will be moving in on August 19 and 20.

The halls are open each day at 8 a.m. and volunteers in masks will be there to help new students move in.

Evangel student Emmaline Stinson says while college is going to be different than what she had in mind, she’s positive about what it will be like.

“It’s going to be really different than what we all expected when we enrolled but it’s going to be good,” said Stinson.

the first day of classes for Evangel starts August 21.