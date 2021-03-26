Evangel University retires Crusader mascot after nearly 66 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Leaders with Evangel University have decided to retire the university’s Crusader mascot.

The Crusader has been the mascot for the university since 1955.

“The world has changed significantly since the 1950s, when the Evangel community, intending to depict strength, honor, and commitment to the faith, first identified a Crusader as the school’s mascot,” said Dr. Wood, the university’s interim president.

The university says the decision came after a lengthy review process, including ad hoc committees and focus groups consisting of faculty, staff, students, and alumni going back as far as 2007. Evangel received an overwhelming recommendation to retire the Crusader.

“I fully support the decision made by Evangel to retire the Crusader mascot and identify a new mascot that will serve the university well in the future,” said Dennis McDonald, athletics director.

The Evangel community will now have the opportunity to give recommendations for a new mascot. EU says a committee comprised of students, alumni, faculty, and athletic staff will be created to guide the process.