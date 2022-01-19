Evangel University receives $1 million grant from foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Evangel University has received a grant for $1 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. as part of the Lilly Endowment Pathways for Tomorrow initiative, which aims to help theological schools in preparing pastoral students.

The grant given to Evangel is to help establish degrees for underserved student groups at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary. It will also be used to help strengthen current and establish new theological training for Black and Hispanic ministers.

In a press release, the university said they plan to implement two initiatives, the William Seymour Initiative to offer contextualized education to pastors and to help train Black pastors, and the Hispanic Initiative to expand education offerings to Spanish-speaking pastors with more adaptive elective courses.

Evangel is among 84 schools receiving grants from the Lilly Endowment Pathways for Tomorrow initiative.