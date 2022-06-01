Springfield, MO – Evangel University announced today they will be adding club sports to their athletic program this fall, creating more opportunities for students to be involved in athletic competition.

Sports that will be offered include bass fishing, beach volleyball, bowling, CrossFit, and disc golf. Additional sports will be offered over the next two years including archery, axe throwing, cornhole, men’s volleyball, shotgun, spikeball, and three-on-three basketball.

Club sports teams will compete against other schools, but will not fall under the athletic conference or have varsity status. Teams will be led by an athletic coach or by students with an EU advisor. Students’ enrollment status, grade point average, and community standing may affect team membership. Scholarships will be available.

For more information visit Evangel University’s website.