Evangel University announces new president to begin this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Evangel Board of Trustees has picked the fifth president of the university.

According to a press release from Evangel, Dr. Mike Rakes will be the next president. Rakes will be coming to the Ozarks from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He has served as lead pastor at Winston-Salem First, an Assemblies of God church, since 2006.

“Mike is a dynamic and innovative leader who is extremely qualified to carry on Evangel University’s mission,” said Dr. Rick Ross, EU board of trustee chairman. “He sees the big picture and looks for creative ways to lift up those around him, especially students. I am excited for Mike, his wife Darla, and the Evangel University family. I am confident he will take the university to new levels of academic excellence and success.”

Rakes will begin his duties as president of Evangel this fall at the start of the semester. Rakes will take over for Dr. George O. Wood, who has served as interim president since the retirement of Dr. Carol Taylor, in November of 2020.

“I am so impressed with the academic organizations and programs at Evangel that demonstrate innovation and thought leadership,” said Rakes. “I look forward to connecting with the Evangel family and working with outstanding students, faculty, staff, alumni, and donors to create a purposeful and strong future for Evangel.”

Rakes graduated from Central Bible College and the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Pastoral Ministries and a master’s degree in Biblical Literature. He also holds a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Biola University, with additional Doctoral studies in management.

To read more about Rakes, click here.