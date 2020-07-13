Evangel University announced “Because We Care” plan for in-person classes this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Evangel University announced more information on plans to return to in-person classes in August.

The university worked with local, state, and federal health departments to create a fluid plan that will be keep students, faculty, staff, and community members safe during the pandemic.

The universities plan is called “Because We Care”.

The plan includes requiring face coverings, increased sanitation measures, and implementing quarantine recommendations.

Here are a few highlights of the “Because We Care” plan:

• Requiring face coverings for everyone in public spaces, including classrooms. Every member of the community – faculty, staff, and students – will be given initial face coverings.

• Asking students to self-isolate for two weeks before coming to campus. International students will have the opportunity to self-isolate on campus.

• Eliminating self-service options, such as buffets, in campus dining facilities.

• Implementing social distancing measures across campus, including for chapels which will be re-imagined for the fall semester to provide students different ways to attend.

Evangel University announced earlier this year that the 2020 Fall academic calendar will start Friday, Aug. 21, and the annual fall break is canceled. The semester will conclude before Thanksgiving in order to try and eliminate holiday travel to and from campus.

Visitors are allowed on campus by appointment only. Visitors must check in, have their temperature taken, and wear a face covering.

The University says the program means that we will love our neighbors because we care.

Because I care for others and myself, I will:

• Wear a face covering in classrooms and public spaces

• Keep social distance in public spaces

• Wash and sanitize my hands regularly

• Stay home or in my dorm room if I don’t feel well or have a fever of 100.4 or higher

• Isolate or quarantine myself if exposed to the virus

• Follow my health care professional’s advice

• Pray for God’s protection

• Encourage others to do the same

The tasks force report can be found at http://www.evangel.edu/coronavirus.