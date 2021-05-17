Evangel University allowing fowl play as goose family settles down on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Evangel University has had a gaggle of geese visiting its campus for the past several years.

Throughout the spring semester, students and staff have had to share alleyways and walkways with the geese. In one of the campus gardens, the mother goose laid a few eggs.

“Just this past weekend we happened to see some goslings walking around with the geese. So I think a few eggs have hatched,” says Director of Public Relations and Advertising, Erin Hedlun.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the mating season for Canada geese occurs between the months of February and April.

“Our students love to see the geese, so just an added benefit of being on our campus here to see some of the wildlife that’s here in the Ozarks. There may be a few selfies and pictures floating around social media of our students with the geese, but they’re just a welcome part of our campus community here.”