Evangel professor’s Israel trip canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Lacey Nunnally says her husband, Dr. Wave Nunnally, left the states in late February with plans to spend a month in Israel touring Jerusalem with several church congregations from across the U.S.

“That’s when corona was still somewhat seen as far away and not anything that would impede a trip,” said Nunnally.

She says at that time she and her husband had no idea how the next few weeks would play out.

“It all came down Tuesday when the Prime Minister of Israel said all tours must leave,” said Nunnally.

But, Nunnally says the road back home has been far from easy.

“Delta airlines could not get him out until the 20th of March,” said Nunnally. “Had he stayed he would have been under quarantine and therefore would not have been able to fly.”

She says it was a race against the clock to get the group back to the U.S.

“We didn’t care what it cost we were ready to get him home,” said Nunnally. “Every trip after him on British Airways is canceled, he got the last flight out.”

Nunnally says the waiting game began shortly after.

“I’ve been on pins and needles, I’ve been very nervous I’ve had my phone by my side,” said Nunnally.

She says the two are now concerned about whether or not to quarantine.

“We’re just not quite sure what to do when he arrives, we’re planning to self-quarantine, we don’t even know what all that entails,” said Nunnally.

According to the CDC, anyone who is returning from a high-risk area is being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

During that time, the CDC recommends checking your temperature twice a day, monitor for fever and avoid contact with others.

Click here for the CDC’s full list of post-travel precautions.