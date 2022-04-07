SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One café in Springfield is raising money for Ukrainian refugees — by making plenty of sweets and treats.

It’s part of a worldwide effort called Bake for Ukraine. European Café, located near the downtown square, is taking part in the event.

European Café said 100% of the proceeds will be donated to support Ukraine.

“We’d like to sell out,” co-owner and head baker Christina Sava said. “The hope is to actually sell out entirely today, but we’ll see.”

Bakers at European Café have been in the kitchen all morning pushing out pastries and other goods until around 2 p.m.

Those goodies went on sale at a fundraising event at about 4 p.m.

Sava said the Bake for Ukraine effort was one she could rally behind because she still has family overseas.

“A lot of these actually are coming from my mom’s recipe book, her original recipe book that she’s been having for many years,” Sava said. “I personally love all the sweets.”

Sava said the food being sold isn’t just about raising money, but also a display of Ukrainian culture.

The event will continue at Rise on the downtown square until 7 p.m., or until all the food is gone.