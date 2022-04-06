SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families and anyone else interested are invited to a virtual screening of a movie called “2040, The Regeneration.”

The Springfield Environmental Services is putting on this at-home event in honor of Earth Day in 2022. The movie will play anytime for free between April 15th and the 24th.

To watch the film, participants are asked to complete an online registration form. After signing up, a follow-up email will be sent with a link to view the movie.

“We love the positive and motivating vibe of this documentary,” said Laurie Davis, the environmental services education outreach coordinator. “There are so many good stories of innovation, progress and hope for change that we can all learn more about and help support to move our planet forward in environmental stewardship.”

The film was directed by Damon Gameau, who was inspired to create the film by his 4-year-old daughter and his concern for the planet she will inherit. The film focuses on climate, economics, technology, civil society, education, agriculture and sustainability to conjure a positive portrait of what “could be” instead of the negative future so often presented.