SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Visioncon returns as an in-person event filled with comic book, film, television, art, games, and book fandoms.

From April 29th to May 1st, the event will kick off at the Springfield EXPO Center located at 635 E. St. Louis St. in Springfield.

Mayor Ken McClure will be on-site Friday during the opening ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

This is Visioncon’s first year back after two years of holding its event virtually due to the pandemic.

“It feels so good to be kind of back to somewhat normal. We are still observing social distance and masks will be required in certain areas of Visioncon, primarily when you’re interacting with the celebrity guests, but to tell you it feels good would be a dramatic understatement,” says Zack Wilson, host and emcee of Visioncon.

Visioncon visits Ozarks Fox AM

Since starting in 1990, Visioncon has been a non-profit convention run by volunteers that gives their proceeds to a local charity every year. This year, the charity they have chosen is K-9s for Camo.

This is a family event. There will be some programming targeted at adults, but they will be labeled as such.

“Anyone from any interest level of any fandom is welcome at Visioncon. We try to be as accommodating as possible to as many fandoms as possible. Whether that be Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Anime, Doctor Who, you name it. We have something in store for people who are fans of really anything.”

Several celebrity guests will be in attendance along with professional artists. There will be workshops, panels, and a costume contest. There is no requirement to come in costume. For more information, click here.