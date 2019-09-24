ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: James David Sutton

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered silver advisory for 65-year-old James David Sutton.

Sutton was last seen around 1 a.m. on September 24 near Mexico Missouri.

Sutton is a white male, 5’5, weighs 170 lbs, bald, has hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

He has had a previous traumatic brain injury and may be suffering from early-onset dementia.

His vehicle is a 2007 white Toyota Corolla with Missouri license GA8W8z.

He was on his way back to Springfield from Mexico Missouri yesterday but never arrived home.

If anyone sees her or has any information please call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040 or call 911.