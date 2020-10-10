Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing Webster County man

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued as of 2 a.m. this morning for a man from Webster County.

Dickie Kirkland, 77, is described as a white male, about 6’2″, 210 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing grey or brown t-shirt and jeans.

Kirkland was in a Silver 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, TC5W8B, and was last seen at 215 Mt. Sinai Road in Marshfield. It is unknown which direction he travelled towards.

Kirkland has dementia, and had left his residence stating he was going to see a friend he has not seen in 35 years.

Anyone who has any information regarding the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911, contact local law enforcement or contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 417-859-3911.