Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for Dorothy Parker

GLADSTONE, Mo.– An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Dorothy M. Parker, 84.

Parker was last seen at 2641 NE 74 St. in Gladstone at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 118 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her vehicle is described as a maroon 2013 Honda Accord with plates bearing Missouri, D0TB0B.

Parker has been diagnosed with early stages of Dementia. Anyone who has seen the missing person or vehicle or may have any information regarding the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or contact Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.