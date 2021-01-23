Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for Bolivar woman Marilyn Jones Henthorne

BOLIVAR, Mo.– An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Mary Jones Henthorne, 80, at 1122 N. Stonebriar Place, Bolivar at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Henthorne is described as a white female, 5’05”, 120 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes wearing a smoke blue coat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. She also wears a white gold wedding band and a ring on her right hand.

Henthorne has diagnosed dementia, and was en route to a recycling center but never arrived. She was driving a white 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara with license plates of Missouri LB8S9B.

Anyone who has seen Henthorne, the vehicle or may have any information related to her is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement or to call the Bolivar Police Department at (417) 777-3911.