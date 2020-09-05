Endangered SILVER Advisory CANCELLED for Cass County woman Betty L St. Pierre

CASS COUNTY, Mo.– An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued for Belton woman Betty L St. Pierre.

Pierre was last seen leaving her son’s residence at 301 Lakewood Terrace, Apartment 105 at 9:30 a.m. on September 4. She has a recent history of getting lost while driving.

Pierre’s vehicle is a red 2007 Nissan Versa with no license plate. She is a white female, age 78, 5’5″, 200 pounds, has grey hair, green eyes and was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone who’s seen Pierre, the vehicle, or has any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.

