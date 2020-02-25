Endangered Silver advisory alert for Barry County woman

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– The Barry County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory.

The advisory is for 82-year-old Janet Long. Long had left her residence at noon Monday to go shopping in Rogers, Arkansas and has not returned home.

She is described as a white female, height 5’01”, 128 pounds, white/grey hair, blue eyes and wearing a black leather jacket with a pink purse. She has a unique characteristic of missing a toe.

Long was driving a forest green 2006 Honda Odyssey, last seen leaving 26409 Farm Road 1215, Golden, MO.

Long suffers from memory loss issues.

Anyone who sees the missing person or vehicle or has any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately call 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Barry County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 847-4911.