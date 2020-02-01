ENDANGERED PERSONS: Man and 5-year-old daughter missing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing man and 5-year-old child.

Ricardo Amezcua is a 50-year-old Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and a handgun in a side holster.

Kayla Nicole Amezcua is a 5-year old Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing an orange t-shirt with a pineapple on the front under a magenta coat, black pants and black tennis shoes.

The child is not believed to be in danger with the father.

Ricardo has made suicidal statements via text messages in the last two days and has also said he is going to travel to San Diego, California. He assaulted the child’s mother during their last contact and is known to be armed with a gun.

The two missing people could be driving a Gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plates with LA7K4H and were last seen on #1 Lake St. Louis Blvd heading towards I-70.

If you have any information, please call the St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.