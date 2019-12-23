Endangered person, Mackenna Milhon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 19 year old Mackenna Milhon since 4:26 a.m. on December 23.

She is a white female, age 19, height 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds, red/auburn hair, hazel eyes, light complexion, with a tattoo “prosper” on her right forearm.

She was last seen getting into a black vehicle (unknown make, model or year) at the Kum & Go on National and Norton Road in Springfield, MO on December 20, 2019.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.