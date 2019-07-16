Endangered person, Leslie Fay Hardy

RAYMORE, Mo. – Leslie Fay Hardy, 57, has been issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory since 3 p.m. on July 16, 2019.

She is white, female, 5’8, 140lbs, gray hair, green eyes, with fair complexion.

She may be driving a Teal 2003 Ford Focus bearing MO, with license plate number BD7B9J.

Leslie Hardy has not been seen since she left her house on 7/16/2019 at 7:30 a.m. and has not been reached, which is unusual.

It is believed she suffers from several medical and cognitive issues and does not have her medication with her.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.