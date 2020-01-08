Endangered person, Beth Ann Andrews

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 51-year-old Beth Ann Andrews.

She is a white female, height 5 feet 6 inches, 260 pounds, brown hair, green eyes wearing a gray and white plaid jacket, a black and gray striped shirt and blue scrub pants.

Andrews was dropped off at a church bible study and has not been seen since 9:48 p.m. on January 7.

Andrews has schizoaffective disorder, diabetes and bipolar disorder, and did not take medication. The advisory report says she has the mental capacity of a child.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or 417-862-7911.