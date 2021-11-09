Springfield Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued by the Springfield Police Department from an incident that occurred in Springfield at 2120 W. Olive Street at 12:30 a.m. November 9.

According to an advisory email sent out by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Department of Public Safety the missing person is:

Daisy Nipper

a white, female

age 12

height 5’00, 100 lbs

brown hair

blue eyes, fair complexion

with a smiley face tattoo on her upper left arm and carrying a black small shiny backpack

Police say Nipper left her home voluntarily with her cell phone, which is now off, in hand. She has been unreachable since. Daisy has no prior history of running away.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this endangered missing person or if they see the missing person, suspect, associate or vehicle, they should contact 911 immediately or nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.