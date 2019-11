SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield police are looking for 27-year-old Zachary Schmitz.

He has been missing since 11;30 last night ( 11/24/2019).

He walked away from his care facility and suffers from Schizophrenia, PTSD, ADHD, aggressive mood disorder and is possibly suicidal.

Schmitz is a white male, 5 ft 6 “, 180 lbs, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and light complexion.

Anyone who sees or knows anything about Zachary should immediately call 9-1-1.