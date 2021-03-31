ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Zachariah Moore of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at a residence in Springfield.

Zachariah Moore, 22, of Springfield, is 6′, 145 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a tan jacket and jeans.

Moore was last seen at his residence on 03/27/21. The direction of travel or possible destination are unknown. Moore suffers from a mental disability rendering him unable to care for himself. He may be under the influence of an unknown controlled substance.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.