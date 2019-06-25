Endangered person advisory: the Hollister police are searching for Ashlee Dean and Janet White

The Hollister Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two people that were last seen at Hollister, MO at 2:35p.m. on June 24.

The missing people are Ashlee Dean, a 16-year-old white female, 5’8” tall, 165 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes, wearing a marron sweatshirt and jeans.

The other missing person is Janet White, a 14-year-old white female, 5’8” tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, wearing an olive green shirt, unknown color shorts and flip flops.

They could be in a Gold, 2006 Chrysler Pacifica bearing MO. The plate number is unknown.

The two girls are possibly in the company of their non-custodial mother.

Jamie White is a white female, age 39, 5’9” tall, 165 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Hollister Police Department at 417-334-6565.

