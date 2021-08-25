SPD says missing Springfield teen has been found safe

UPDATE: The Springfield Police Department says Addison Walker has been found safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing Springfield teenager.

Addison Walker, 13, was last seen on August 24, 2021, at her home on West Battlefield Road. She is 5’2, with pink hair and brown and blue eyes. She was wearing a black AC/DC “Back in Black” t-shirt and camouflage sweatpants.

Police say Addison takes medication for anxiety and depression.

If you have seen Addison or know where she is, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).