SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for 73-year-old Saramae Doiron.

Her vehicle is a Gray 2015 Nissan Versa with unknown Tennessee registration.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes, wears glasses and has a mole on her chin.

She suffers from serious health conditions and is homeless. She lives out of her vehicle.

If anyone sees her or has any information please call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or dial 911.