ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Roland N. Dimos

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 79-year-old man named Roland N. Dimos.

Dimos is a white male, 5’9” tall, 155 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

He is diagnosed with possible dementia.

Dimos was last seen driving a white 2011 Buick Lacrosse with this license plate: MO, EE3D4N heading eastbound from West Vancouver.

He left his residence to visit a friend but never arrived at his destination.

If anyone has any information, please call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.