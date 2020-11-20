Endangered Person Advisory issued for MyleeMarie Wallace of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 11-year-old MyleeMarie Wallace, the incident occurring at 2010 S. Ingram Mill Road at 10:30 p.m. on 11/19/2020.

Wallace is described as a black female, about 5’3″, 90 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, light complexion and wearing a grey t-shirt with “champion” on it, black jogging pants and Jordan brand shoes.

In the advisory, Wallace is said to have been involved in a verbal altercation with a family member where she then left the residence on foot. No further contact has been made.

Anyone who has any information related to the missing person should immediately dial 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-894-6008.