Endangered person advisory for 41-year-old Springfield woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 41-year-old Sara G. Parkhurst.

    Parkhurst is 5″3, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen at South Craig Ave. and East Grand St. at 11:47 a.m. on Jan. 3.

    Officials state Parkhurst was assaulted and forced into a white Mercury SUV with the license plate number 6HDB83.

    Police are looking for the suspect, 50-year-old, William M. Hoover. Hoover is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5″10 and weighs 185 pounds.

    If anyone sees these individuals or the vehicle you should immediately call 9-1-1 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810

    Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Local Sports

    More Local Sports

    World News

    More World News
    Viewer Panel Sign Up

    Trending Stories

    Washington DC Bureau

    Washington DC Bureau

    Newsfeed Now

    More Newsfeed Now