Endangered person advisory for 41-year-old Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 41-year-old Sara G. Parkhurst.

Parkhurst is 5″3, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen at South Craig Ave. and East Grand St. at 11:47 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Officials state Parkhurst was assaulted and forced into a white Mercury SUV with the license plate number 6HDB83.

Police are looking for the suspect, 50-year-old, William M. Hoover. Hoover is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5″10 and weighs 185 pounds.

If anyone sees these individuals or the vehicle you should immediately call 9-1-1 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810