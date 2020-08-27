Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Britnee Celeste Umbenhower

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 21-year-old Britnee Celeste Umbenhower.

The incident occurred at Rare Breed, 301 N Main in Springfield, MO at 8:35pm on August 26.

Umbenhower is a white female, age 21, hgt 5’2″, 180 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, last seen wearing a green and plaid shirt, black leggings, tennis shoes and glasses.

Umbenhower is an autisitc adult who walked away from her residence in Springfield. She was last seen at Rare Breed.

Anyone who has any information related to Lambeth should dial 911 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.