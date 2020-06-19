ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Barton County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 10-year-old

BARTON COUNTY.– The Barton County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 10-year-old Dewey Milo Foster, Jr.

He was last seen at 701 A Street in Golden City, MO at 11:01 a.m. on June 19, 2020.

Foster’s biological father, Dewey Milo Foster, and his girlfriend, Melissa Lee Kleine, 21, are believed to have taken him with them from the address in Golden City.

Foster, Jr, is a white male, age 10, is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Foster sent a text message at approximately 10:12 am, saying he had taken his son to McDonald’s and to get a haircut. It is unknown what town they were in when he sent the message.

According to the endangered person advisory, the vehicle is believed to be a yellow Chevy Impala with black bumpers bearing an unknown license that was last seen at 701 A Street in Golden City. The vehicle is an old “taxi” vehicle and has butterfly seat covers.

Anyone who has seen Foster Jr or the vehicle, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please dial 911 or call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-682-5515