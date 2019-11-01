Endangered Advisory: The Springfield police are looking for Destiny Phil

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for Destiny Marie Phil.

She is 18-years-old, white, female, 5’3” tall, 203 pounds, orange/brown/blond hair, and brown eyes.

Phil was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Alabama Roll Tide” on it.

She suffers from multiple personality disorder, manic depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. She is also suicidal and left her residence without her medication which causes her to be more aggressive.

If you have any information call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.