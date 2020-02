TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Ambulance crews provided oxygen to puppies after being exposed to smoke from a fire in Taney County on (2/22/2020).

The Taney County Ambulance District shared photos of the two dogs that were rescued on their Facebook page.

Courtesy: Taney County Ambulance District Facebook Page

The puppies seem to be okay, thanks to EMT Jeremy Price and Alex Blevins.