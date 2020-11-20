Empty toilet paper shelves are back, COVID-19 spike could be the cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grocery stores are trying to keep their shelves stocked for Thanksgiving, but now there is concern about keeping the toilet paper shelves stocked.

Chris Miller, Mama Jean’s Wellness spokesperson, said he noticed more people buying toilet paper again, but Mama Jeans was prepared.

It’s not been that crazy for us because we actually have it,” said Miller. “Everything for the upcoming holidays, we are prepped and ready and stocked because of prior scenarios.”

Shopper Angela Romine said other states’ handling of the spike in COVID-19 cases could be the reason people may be panic buying or stocking up here in the Ozarks.

“I think they see other states start to shut down again,” said Romine. “Even though grocery stores were considered essential, it spreads the panic. That’s what they start doing is they start to prepare for the worst.”

Miller said Mama Jeans isn’t limiting people on toilet paper purchases, but if stock issues happen again, there may be a need for limits to ensure as many people can get what they need.