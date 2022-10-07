SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.

During those days, any adult dog or cat, meaning older than six months, can be adopted for a discounted fee.

Dogs are $25 and cats are $5.

All animals adopted from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri have been vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

One of the dogs up for adoption is Ram-Ram, who visited the KOLR 10 studio Friday. Ram-Ram is two years old and he is a mix of several breeds that could include chihuahua, dachshund, or pug. Ram-Ram is small and full of energy and has an adorable underbite.

You can see more adoptable cats and dogs at swh.org or call the Humane Society at 417-833-2526.