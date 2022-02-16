SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– During a time of worker shortages, employers are looking to recruit upcoming college graduates who are heading into the job market.

Those at Missouri State University said they’re seeing a high interest for a career fair they’re holding next week.

MSU Career Center Associate Director of Employer Engagement, Margie Stewart, said students would be amazed at how many more opportunities are out there this year compared to previous ones.

“This is the time to get your foot in the door to a company that may be ordinarily hard to get into,” said Stewart.

Stewart said they expect about 600 students to attend with about 200 employers present.

“The career fair is open to students and alumni of Missouri State University, Drury, Evangel and SBU,” said Stewart.

So many employers are interested in being at the fair, she said, that a waitlist was created.

“I haven’t seen this happen before, so I think that employers are desperate to talk to people about their opportunities that they have,” Stewart said.

Some industries that are on the hunt for students include accounting, construction, engineering and health care.

“The number of job postings and employer requests that we receive for like how can you connect us with students has gone up so much that it’s almost like we need double the staff to kind of help them,” said Stewart.

Future graduates said they’re starting to prepare for the opportunities in front of them.

“We have to like the employer,” said MSU May 2022 graduate, Apryl Myers. “We should like the goal, the mission, the vision. Does it align with my values? If not, you have that variety of organizations and institutions that you can be a part of. It brings about a great deal of opportunity, but also a lot to consider as well.”

The career fair is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Springfield Expo Center. To find out more information, click here.