Employees raise money for coworker’s daughter hit by motorcycle

KIRBYVILLE, Mo. — A mother is thankful for the community’s support after her 10-year-old daughter was hit by a motorcycle in Kirbyville, Missouri.

The daughter is out of ICU and doctors say she is on the road to recovery.

Jeronica Jackson, the mother of Jacinda, said she and her family live across the street from Kirbyville Elementary, where her daughter went to play with her friends on the playground.

“As soon as the boys came and knocked on my door, they told me that my daughter, it was right in front of my house,” said Jeronica. “They told me my daughter got hit and I ran outside to her and there she was on the ground.”

Jacinda was taken to Mercy Hospital by helicopter, and Jeronica said she got some great news after days of prayer.

“I’m so happy,” said Jeronica. “They just took the breathing tube out of her on Monday. Expected to have a full recovery.”

Jeronica has worked in Branson restaurants for years. While she was watching over her daughter, her coworkers started raising money for the family.

The GoFundMe account has raised over $3,000 for Jeronica’s daughter.

“It’s amazing,” said Jeronica. “I never, I never knew people really cared so much. I’m not able to work. All my energy and concerns are towards my daughter. So it would just be towards the bills that I have to pay.”

Jeronica is appreciative of all the support from the people who donated. She said this is a miracle and shows the power of prayer.

More photos of Jacinda and her family can be viewed below: