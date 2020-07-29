Employee at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility tests positive for COVID-19

STOCKTON, Mo- An employee at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility is a skilled nursing facility owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation in Bolivar.

The employee last worked July 25th, developed symptoms July 26th, and was tested July 27th.

“Lake Stockton administration has contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure,” a press release states.

Health officials are working with the nursing facility to contain any possible exposures.

“In our six long-term care facilities and one residential care center, we continue to conduct random employee COVID-19 testing and complete employee symptom checks. We also test and quarantine all new admissions/readmissions to our facilities,” says Joylyn Smith, RN, infection prevention coordinator for Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation.

A press release states, the employee is at home in quarantine and is being monitored by the Cedar County Health Department. Lake Stockton has 80 residents and 88 employees. The company says all residents and employees will be tested Friday, July 31st and closely monitored for symptoms.

“The health and safety of our residents and employees remains a top priority,” says Chris McBratney, CMH Administrative Director of Long-Term Care. “Our employees follow strict infection prevention protocols, which should minimize the risk to our residents. This is the first positive COVID-19 test for Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and thanks to the efforts of our residents, residents’ families and employees, we’ve been able to have no positive COVID-19 cases at this location over the last 20 weeks. We will continue to be vigilant in keeping our residents healthy and safe.”