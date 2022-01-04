Emergency water leaks in Branson shuts off water in 9 homes

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson announced on Facebook that utility crews are working to repair an emergency water leak near Branson’s Salvation Army at the corner of Stanley Blvd and S. Old Country Rd.

One lane of South Old Country Road will be closed while crews fix the leak. Additionally, water to about 9 homes in the area will be turned off for approximately 8 hours during the clean-up and restoration.

The city urges the community to call the City of Branson Utilities Department at 417-243-2740 with any questions or concerns.