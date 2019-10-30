Emergency funding approved to help homeowner with sewage back-up

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Board of Commissioners approved using emergency funds to fix a sewer system after heavy rain caused sewage water to overflow into a home.

The homeowner who lives in Taneyville Village with her 100-year-old mom is upset because she says the county wants her to foot the bill to prevent the sewage back-up problem from reoccurring.

she feels she should not have to.

John Soutee, with Taney County Environmental Services, says a half cents sales tax voted in back in 1993, provided the emergency funding needed to help when heavy rains and a power outage caused sewage back up into Betty Beeler’s home in Taneyville.

“My nephew was told this was an act of God,” Beeler said. “But, I can’t believe He meant for me to have everybody’s sewer in my bathrooms.”

Soutee says she’ll need to have a backflow preventer installed to prevent it from happening again, because of where her home is located.

“Basically Taneyville is the service provider out there..so that issue is something she needs to take up with her utility crew,” Soutee said.

Beeler doesn’t feel she should have to pay for something that was not her fault. She says she woke up early one morning three weeks ago, to what she thought was only water overflowed in her bathroom.

“And I think they should’ve had to have to have our bathrooms professionally cleaned,” Beeler said, “And I still worry because the carpet got wet in front of my mom’s bathroom door..and she goes back and forth there, barefoot…and I was barefoot through both of them.”

A backflow preventer could cost about $200 to $400 to install. In the meantime, Beeler says she’s concerned about her 100-year-old mother’s health and the consequences they may both face as a result of this back-up.